Four LSU Golfers Underway With Play In R&A's Amateur Championship In England

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU men’s golf team are taking part in one of amateur golf’s major events, the 130th playing of the Royal and Ancient’s Amateur Championship.

The event will be played at Royal St. George’s and Royal Cinque Ports in the Sandwich area of England.

Representing the Tigers will be four members of the team that finished ranked eighth in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd rankings – Alfons Bondesson, Matty Dodd-Berry, Arni Sveinsson and Noah McWilliams.

The tournament field will play one round of qualifying on each course Monday and Tuesday with the top 64 advancing to match play beginning on Wednesday.

Sveinsson, a rising sophomore from Iceland, was ranked No. 22 in his freshman season in the Scoreboard rankings and he presently is at his best all-time rank of 20th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Sveinsson, with a win and five top fives, averaged 70.25 for the 2024-25 college golf season.

Bondesson, from Sweden, transferred to LSU from Missouri for his junior season in 2024-25 and averaged 70.89 strokes a round.

McWilliams, who will be a junior, is a Louisiana native from Benton who averaged 72.33 for the Tigers.

Dodd-Berry, a rising senior from England, knowns the Amateur very well, having reached the quarterfinals a year ago, and averaged 71.88 for the Tigers last season.

Royal St. George’s has hosted 15 Open Championships over its links and Royal Cinque Ports, along the same stretch of coastline as Royal St. George’s, has its own rich history, last hosting the Amateur in 2013.

Live scoring for the qualifying can be found at RandA.org and the championship portal.