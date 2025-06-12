Gallery: Baseball Super Regionals
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson is a First-Team All-American; junior first baseman Jared Jones and junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson are Second-Team All-Americans; and outfielder Derek Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans are Freshman All-Americans.
Derek Curiel, a native of West Covina, Calif., is batting a team-high .347 (83-for-239) this season with 19 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 52 RBI and 64 runs. Casan Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.90 ERA and six saves in 47.1 innings with 19 walks and 65 strikeouts.