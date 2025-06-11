LSU Golfer Josefin Widal Advances To Match Play In Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU rising sophomore Josefin Widal used an under par second round to secure her spot in match play in the 122nd playing of the Women’s Amateur Championship, put on by the R&A at Nairn, Scotland. The event is one of the majors of women’s amateur golf.

Widal posted a 1-under par round of 71 to finish 36 holes of qualifying at 4-over 148 (77-71), well inside the top 64 spots in a tie for 49th to advance to the first round of match play on Thursday. She will face Rebekah Gardner of Ireland.

The pair will be the fourth match off on Thursday at 2:57 a.m. Baton Rouge time.