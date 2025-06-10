LSU Gold
Softball

Final National Rankings

LSU ranks in the top 20 in the final NFCA and USA Softball polls for the 2025 season.

BATON ROUGE, La. – In the final polls for the 2025 season, LSU ranks No. 19 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, while ranking No. 21 in the Softball America Poll and No. 22 in the D1Softball Poll.

The Tigers conclude the season with a 42-16 record, marking the 10th 40-win season under head coach Beth Torina and the third in as many years. LSU tallied 18 top-25 victories, made its 19th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 26th overall in program history.

The 2025 season featured two NFCA All-Americans for the Bayou Bengals, including catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards. Edwards, who was tabbed the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, set program single-season records with an .802 slugging percentage and 18 home runs.  

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

