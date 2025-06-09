LSU Golfers Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Earn More All-American Honors

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight week, LSU golfers Algot Kleen and Arni Sveinsson added to their list of accomplishments during the 2024-25 college season, earning All-American honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kleen, who completed his senior season, was named second team All-American, while Sveinsson, who finished his freshman season, was named to the third team.

Both had outstanding seasons for the Tigers, helping with four regular season wins, a match play advancement in the SEC Tournament and an NCAA Regional appearance.

Kleen earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after transferring to LSU from East Tennessee State. He finished the year 16th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings and 10th in the PGA Tour University rankings. He averaged 70.06 for 33 stroke play rounds this season, second best average for an LSU singles season behind the 70.047 of Sam Burns in the 2016-17 season.

Kleen won the Visit Knoxville Collegiate with a 12-under score of 198 (66-65-67) and was second in The Blessings Collegiate and the Pauma Valley Invitational. He shot a course record 9-under 63 at The Blessings. A total of 21-of-33 rounds were at par or under and had an against the field win percentage of 77.4 percent.

Sveinsson, one of the top freshmen in the country. Finished the year ranked 22nd in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with a stroke average of 70.25 which is third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Kleen (2024-25). He posted 27 rounds of par or under with a win and five top five finishes.

Sveinsson won the Blessings Collegiate at 7-under par 209 (71-67-71) and finished second at the Fallen Oak Invitational and T3 on two other occasions. He was named second team All-SEC. He finished fourth in his first NCAA Regional at 4-under 206 (72-68-66). He posted an 82.3 win percentage against the field.

Division I PING All-America Teams

First Team

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

David Ford, North Carolina

Ben James, Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Second Team

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Algot Kleen, LSU

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Third Team

Carson Bacha, Auburn

Buck Brumlow, Georgia

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Pablo Ereño, UCLA

Caden Fioroni, UNLV

Drew Goodman, Oklahoma

Árni Sveinsson, LSU

Jack Turner, Florida

Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston

Connor Williams, Arizona State

Honorable Mention

Supapon Amornchaichan, Purdue

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Paul Chang, Virginia

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton

Charlie Forster, Long Beach State

Justin Hastings, San Diego State

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Dane Huddleston, Utah Valley

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona

Matthew Kress, Florida

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State

Marshall Meisel, Wake Forest

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State

Omar Morales, UCLA

Gabriel Palacios, Utah

Jake Peacock, USF

Luke Poulter, Florida

Brantley Scott, Troy

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech

Hunter Thomson, Michigan

Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma

Braxton Watts, Utah

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt