LSU Golfers Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Earn More All-American Honors
BATON ROUGE – For the second straight week, LSU golfers Algot Kleen and Arni Sveinsson added to their list of accomplishments during the 2024-25 college season, earning All-American honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Kleen, who completed his senior season, was named second team All-American, while Sveinsson, who finished his freshman season, was named to the third team.
Both had outstanding seasons for the Tigers, helping with four regular season wins, a match play advancement in the SEC Tournament and an NCAA Regional appearance.
Kleen earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after transferring to LSU from East Tennessee State. He finished the year 16th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings and 10th in the PGA Tour University rankings. He averaged 70.06 for 33 stroke play rounds this season, second best average for an LSU singles season behind the 70.047 of Sam Burns in the 2016-17 season.
Kleen won the Visit Knoxville Collegiate with a 12-under score of 198 (66-65-67) and was second in The Blessings Collegiate and the Pauma Valley Invitational. He shot a course record 9-under 63 at The Blessings. A total of 21-of-33 rounds were at par or under and had an against the field win percentage of 77.4 percent.
Sveinsson, one of the top freshmen in the country. Finished the year ranked 22nd in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with a stroke average of 70.25 which is third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Kleen (2024-25). He posted 27 rounds of par or under with a win and five top five finishes.
Sveinsson won the Blessings Collegiate at 7-under par 209 (71-67-71) and finished second at the Fallen Oak Invitational and T3 on two other occasions. He was named second team All-SEC. He finished fourth in his first NCAA Regional at 4-under 206 (72-68-66). He posted an 82.3 win percentage against the field.
Division I PING All-America Teams
First Team
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
David Ford, North Carolina
Ben James, Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Second Team
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Algot Kleen, LSU
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Third Team
Carson Bacha, Auburn
Buck Brumlow, Georgia
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Pablo Ereño, UCLA
Caden Fioroni, UNLV
Drew Goodman, Oklahoma
Árni Sveinsson, LSU
Jack Turner, Florida
Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
Connor Williams, Arizona State
Honorable Mention
Supapon Amornchaichan, Purdue
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Paul Chang, Virginia
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton
Charlie Forster, Long Beach State
Justin Hastings, San Diego State
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Dane Huddleston, Utah Valley
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Matthew Kress, Florida
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State
Marshall Meisel, Wake Forest
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State
Omar Morales, UCLA
Gabriel Palacios, Utah
Jake Peacock, USF
Luke Poulter, Florida
Brantley Scott, Troy
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech
Hunter Thomson, Michigan
Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma
Braxton Watts, Utah
Tyler Weaver, Florida State
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt