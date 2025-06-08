LSU Golf Wrapup -- Noah McWilliams T3 At State AM; Pro Golfers Sam Burns, Carla Tejedo With Strong Performances

BATON ROUGE – LSU rising golf junior Noah McWilliams from Benton finished in a tie for third at the 106th Louisiana Golf Association state amateur tournament at the South Course of Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans.

McWilliams finished one shot out of the playoffs for the title with a four-round total of 18-under par total of 270. McWilliams finished with a of 5-under 67 on Sunday to go with rounds of 68-64-71.

Connor Cassano and Landen East finished in a tie for first at 19-under par 269. Cassano won the playoff for the championship on the second hole.

McWilliams over the course of the four days had 24 birdies on his card, including in the second round five straight birdies on holes 2-6 en route to a 64.

Two other Tigers also had good finishes with former state am champion Luke Haskew of Baton Rouge finishing solo 8th at 14-under 274 with scores of 68-71-68-67. Dylan Kayne from South Africa finished in solo 11th at 10-under par 278 (72-71-64-71).

—

On the professional side, former LSU golf star and multiple PGA winner Sam Burns almost captured his sixth PGA Tour title, falling on the fourth hole of sudden death to Ryan Fox in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

Burns rocketed to the front after starting the final day in 16th place, firing an 8-under par 62 to finish at 18-under par 262. Burns fired rounds of 66-66-68-62. In his final round Sunday, Burns had nine birdies and one bogey, including birdies on hole 10-14 as part of a 6-under final nine of 29.

Fox tied Burns on the final hole and the players played the par 5 18th four times. Burns missed a short putt to win on the first time through and Fox left a winning point short the second time through. The officials changed the pin location on the third playoff hole and on the fourth hole Fox was able to drop his second shot close to the pin and two putted for a winning birdie.

This is the final tune up event for the U. S. Open at Oakmont which begins on Thursday.

On the women’s professional side, former Tiger Carla Tejedo continued her stellar play on the Epson Tour with a T3 finish at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel championship in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Tejedo finished at 9-under par 207 on rounds of 68-71-68 to finish two shots out of the first place in the event.

Tejedo has made the cut in eight-of-nine-starts and has now had back-to-back top three finishes, taking second in the last start of the May swing in Utah. She is fully in the race for a top 10 spot in the Tour’s Race for the Card.