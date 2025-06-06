Six Former Tigers Set to Make Professional Debut in AUSL Inaugural Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six former LSU Tigers will take the field during opening weekend in the inaugural season for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) June 7-10.

Aliyah Andrews, Ciara Briggs and Carley Hoover will suit up for Team Blaze, Danieca Coffey and Ali Newland will play on the Volts, and Sahvanna Jaquish will be on the Talons.

Opening day is set for Saturday, June 7, and will begin with the Talons taking on the Bandits at 2 p.m. CT at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill. The Volts and the Blaze will play each other at 6:30 p.m. CT at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kan. The Talons-Bandits series will continue with a 1 p.m. CT contest on Sunday, June 8, and conclude on Tuesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. CT. Game two of the Volts-Blaze series will be at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8, and the series will finish on Monday, June 9, at 6 p.m. CT. All games during the opening weekend will be streamed on MLB.com, except the Tuesday night game between the Talons and Bandits, which will air on ESPN2.

The AUSL will operate as a touring property in its first season, with the four teams playing games across 10 different cities. Coffey and Newland will return to Louisiana on June 12-14, when the Volts play a three-game series against the Bandits at McMurry Park in Sulphur, La. The AUSL Championship will be a best-of-three series on July 26-28 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.