Michaela Rose Listed on the Bowerman Post-NCAA First Round Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released their seventh update for The Bowerman Women’s Watch List on Wednesday.

This week’s edition sees Michaela Rose make her 13th-overall appearance on the list and for the third update in a row. She will end the season as the active leader in that category.

The Suffolk, Virginia, native is fresh off of punching tickets in the 800 meter and the 4×400-meter relay to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

While competing at the NCAA East First Round in Jacksonville, Fla., Rose clocked an easy time of 1:58.91 in the quarterfinal to lead the East. In the women’s 4×400, Rose split a time of 51.35 seconds to help the quartet punch their ticket to Eugene by time.

Weeks ago she earned her sixth 800-meter title at the SEC Championships, and the third in-a-row outdoors, an SEC record. The senior clocked a time 1:59.75 to earn the win by almost two seconds, scoring 10 points for the Tigers.

To close out the regular season Rose won the 800 at the LSU Invitational, clocking a scorching personal-best time of 1:58.12. Her personal-best time carried much significance that week: improved her LSU record, NCAA No. 2 all-time, NCAA and SEC lead for 2025, No. 3 in the world for 2025 and No. 1 in the USA for 2025. Rose is one of two collegiate runners to ever go sub 1:59 in the event, and has done it more than the collegiate-record holder, Athing Mu.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Preseason Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

