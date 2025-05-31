Justin Butsch Joins Men's Tennis As Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU Tiger Justin Butsch will be making his return to Baton Rouge to serve as the associate head coach for the LSU Men’s Tennis team announced by head coach Danny Bryan on Saturday.

“I’m fired up to have Justin coming back home to LSU,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “Justin is one of the best competitors that I’ve ever coached. He played tough, with energy, and with pride for the purple and gold! As a coach, he has proven he can connect with his players and help them bring the best out of themselves. The last two years, he has proven himself as a great recruiter by signing the No. 1 and No. 2 classes in the country.”

Butsch has been the assistant coach for Texas Women’s Tennis since 2022 where he aided in several impressive seasons. In his first two seasons with the Longhorns, he helped guide the team to a 73-15 overall record in dual play and 28-3 in Big 12 matches. He has one National Championship victory (2022) under his belt as part of the coaching staff as well as two NCAA Quarterfinal appearances. The Longhorns also claimed the Big 12 regular season championship in 2023. In the 2025 season, the team posted a 18-11 overall record and earned 9 wins in SEC play.

Butsch wore purple and gold on the court for the entirety of his collegiate career (2013-2017) and saw success throughout his time as a Tiger. He was a four-year letter winner and three-time team captain for the Tigers. During his four seasons at LSU, he posted an impressive 93 singles wins, placing him at No. 10 among the LSU all-time singles wins leaders. He concluded his doubles career with 76 wins. He finished off his senior season sitting at No. 27 in the ITA doubles rankings and at No. 82 in singles. Also in his final season, he paired up with Jordan Daigle to compete in the 2017 NCAA Doubles Championship.

He received several accolades during his collegiate career to acknowledge his achievements on the court. In 2014, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after proving to be an asset to the team in his first season. In 2016, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and LSWA All-Louisiana First Team. He wrapped up his final season by being named to the All-Louisiana First team and with second team All-SEC honors.

In between Baton Rouge and Austin, Butsch played professionally from 2018-2021. He holds a career high ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world ranking of No. 678 in singles and No. 415 in doubles. During his time on the professional court, he claimed five ITF doubles titles and was a singles finalist in two ITF events.

He is a native of Miami, Florida and graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s in sports administration before serving as the graduate assistant for LSU Tennis.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.