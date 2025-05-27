Soccer Signs Two International Phenoms

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Sian Hudson and the LSU Soccer Program have signed two international phenoms in Maud Ferriére and Mireia Sánchez, who will join the Tigers this upcoming fall.

Ferriére is a center midfielder who plays for AS Saint-Étienne, a club based in her hometown of Saint-Étienne, France, while Sánchez is a four-year starter of Atletico de Madrid, progressing from the academy, up through to the U21s.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Maud and Mireia to the squad for Fall 2025. Maud is a clever and technical midfielder who will give us even more quality and depth in the midfield area,” said Hudson. “Her ability to help us continue to dominate the ball when building out, along with her quality in the final third, will add another dimension to our attacking play.”

“Mireia is a fearless and physical fullback who brings real grit to the back line. Her intensity in duels, willingness to get forward, and relentless work rate on both sides of the ball will make her a tough matchup and a key asset to our defensive unit,” added Hudson.

Ferriére has spent three years with AS Saint-Étienne, but previously played six years with Olympique Lyonnais and two years with GSC in France. Throughout her career, she has totaled 2000 minutes, five goals and 10 assists.

“I chose LSU because the facilities and resources are incredible, and I am excited to discover a new culture, a new country, new teammates and a new life!” added Ferriére.

A defender out of Madrid, Spain, Sánchez has spent the last four years playing club with Atletico de Madrid, after being signed from the academy of CD Leganes, where she spent 2 years as a young player.

The incoming transfer from Spain is ready to compete at the highest level in the SEC with her team this upcoming season. She arrives in Baton Rouge with experience as a key player and starter in the back line of one of Europe’s most tactically disciplined and respected teams.

“I chose LSU because I identify with the game model, the mentality of the team and the professionalism of the squad and staff, and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and start training,” said Sánchez.

Both Ferriére and Sánchez add international experience to this year’s roster, having had exposure to the highest levels of women’s football in Europe, and two of Europe’s top clubs.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.