LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Second Team All-American By WGCA

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo was named a second team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association which announced its teams for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

Tejedo becomes the 18th LSU player to earn at least one All-American citation in her career. The native of Spain joins her sister Carla in the A-A grouping as the former Tiger star was named an All-American by Golfweek in 2022.

The SEC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-SEC selection for 2025 played in 35 rounds this season with six top five finishes and a team best stroke average of 71.49. It is the seventh best stroke average in a single season at LSU. Tejedo posted 22 rounds of par or under which ranked fourth for a single season.

Tejedo finished tied for second in the Southeastern Conference championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida with rounds of 66-72-67 for a 5-under total of 205. She was also solo second in the stroke play 54 holes of the Puerto Rico Classic at 7-under 209 on rounds of 68-72-69 in a field of 100 entrants. Tejedo posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the NCAA Columbus Regional to help LSU rally to make the NCAA Championship for the fifth consecutive year.

She finished the year ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with a record of 853-132-23 against the field (85.8% win percentage) and as of May 27 ranked 32nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Division I WGCA All-American Teams

First Team

Carla Bernat, Kansas State University

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest University

Megha Ganne, Stanford University

Eila Galitsky, University of South Carolina

Jasmine Koo, University of Southern California

Maria José Marin, University of Arkansas

Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford University

Meja Örtengren, Stanford University

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford University

Kiara Romero, University of Oregon

Mirabel Ting, Florida State University

Lottie Woad, Florida State University

Second Team

Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina

Anna Davis, Auburn University

Kary Hollenbaugh, The Ohio State University

Lauren Kim, University of Texas

Marie Eline Madsen, North Carolina State University

Farah O’Keefe, University of Texas

Catherine Park, University of Southern California

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State University

Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia

Rocío Tejedo, Louisiana State University

Kendall Todd, University of Arkansas

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, University of Oregon

Kelly Xu, Stanford University

Honorable Mention Team

Brooke Biermann, Michigan State University

Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M University

Pinky Chaisilprungruang, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Lauren Clark, University of Kansas

Beth Coulter, Arizona State University

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M University

Cindy Hsu, University of Texas

Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State University

Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest University

Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University

Vivian Lu, University of Washington

Kyra Ly, Oregon State University

Caitlyn Macnab, University of Mississippi

Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt University

Camille Min-Gaultier, Texas Christian University

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern University

Megan Propeck, University of Virginia

Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Arizona State University

Andie Smith, Duke University

Clarisa Temelo, University of Arkansas

Karen Tsuru, University of Oregon

Avery Weed, Mississippi State University

Ashley Yun, Northwestern University

Reagan Zibilski, University of Arkansas

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 750 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.