LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Second Team All-American By WGCA
BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo was named a second team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association which announced its teams for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.
Tejedo becomes the 18th LSU player to earn at least one All-American citation in her career. The native of Spain joins her sister Carla in the A-A grouping as the former Tiger star was named an All-American by Golfweek in 2022.
The SEC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-SEC selection for 2025 played in 35 rounds this season with six top five finishes and a team best stroke average of 71.49. It is the seventh best stroke average in a single season at LSU. Tejedo posted 22 rounds of par or under which ranked fourth for a single season.
Tejedo finished tied for second in the Southeastern Conference championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida with rounds of 66-72-67 for a 5-under total of 205. She was also solo second in the stroke play 54 holes of the Puerto Rico Classic at 7-under 209 on rounds of 68-72-69 in a field of 100 entrants. Tejedo posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the NCAA Columbus Regional to help LSU rally to make the NCAA Championship for the fifth consecutive year.
She finished the year ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with a record of 853-132-23 against the field (85.8% win percentage) and as of May 27 ranked 32nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Division I WGCA All-American Teams
First Team
Carla Bernat, Kansas State University
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest University
Megha Ganne, Stanford University
Eila Galitsky, University of South Carolina
Jasmine Koo, University of Southern California
Maria José Marin, University of Arkansas
Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford University
Meja Örtengren, Stanford University
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford University
Kiara Romero, University of Oregon
Mirabel Ting, Florida State University
Lottie Woad, Florida State University
Second Team
Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina
Anna Davis, Auburn University
Kary Hollenbaugh, The Ohio State University
Lauren Kim, University of Texas
Marie Eline Madsen, North Carolina State University
Farah O’Keefe, University of Texas
Catherine Park, University of Southern California
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State University
Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina
Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia
Rocío Tejedo, Louisiana State University
Kendall Todd, University of Arkansas
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, University of Oregon
Kelly Xu, Stanford University
Honorable Mention Team
Brooke Biermann, Michigan State University
Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M University
Pinky Chaisilprungruang, University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Lauren Clark, University of Kansas
Beth Coulter, Arizona State University
Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M University
Cindy Hsu, University of Texas
Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State University
Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest University
Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University
Vivian Lu, University of Washington
Kyra Ly, Oregon State University
Caitlyn Macnab, University of Mississippi
Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt University
Camille Min-Gaultier, Texas Christian University
Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern University
Megan Propeck, University of Virginia
Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Arizona State University
Andie Smith, Duke University
Clarisa Temelo, University of Arkansas
Karen Tsuru, University of Oregon
Avery Weed, Mississippi State University
Ashley Yun, Northwestern University
Reagan Zibilski, University of Arkansas
