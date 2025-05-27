LSU (43-14) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Little Rock (24-32), the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Little Rock game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday. The matchups and starting times for the Baton Rouge Regional and the entire 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2. LSU is playing host to an NCAA Regional for the 28th time and for the second time in the past three seasons.