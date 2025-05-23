Men's Tennis Inks Matias Ponce De Leon

BATON ROUGE, La. – Matias Ponce De Leon will be joining the LSU Men’s Tennis team to conclude his collegiate career as a senior member of the team. Leon has spent the past three years as a member of the Alabama Men’s Tennis team.

“Matias is an explosive athlete who is going to play a very physical style of tennis – big serve and forehand,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “He has proven he can win in the top half of the lineup in the SEC and we’re going to do everything we can to help him have his best year of his career as a senior!”

The Mallorca, Spain native has had an impressive career so far posting a 13.11 UTR (Universal Tennis Ranking). He has previously been ranked at No. 76 in singles and No. 83 in doubles by the ITA, making those rankings a career high for Leon. In the 2024 season, Leon proved to be a vital part of his team by leading in singles with 28 wins. He also achieved a 10-5 record in singles across courts two, three, and four. Acknowledging his success on the court, Leon was named to the 2024 SEC Team All-SEC.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.