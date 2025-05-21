Washington Transfer Emily Innes Joins LSU Gymnastics 

BATON ROUGE – University of Washington transfer Emily Innes is set to join the LSU Gymnastics team for the 2026 season, announced by the program on Wednesday.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Innes spent her first three seasons at Washington prior to signing with LSU. She will enter her senior year with the Tigers, adding depth to the vault, beam and floor lineups next season.

“I am incredibly grateful to be at LSU for my senior year. Throughout my transfer process, it was important for me to find a program where I felt challenged and inspired. LSU offers all of that and more,” said Innes.

“LSU stood out to me because of the amazing coaching staff, sense of family, and passion. Being a part of a team that consistently competes at the highest level excites me and I look forward to competing against some of the best teams in the nation and contributing to this program’s legacy of excellence. I am ready to grow, compete, and give everything I have in this next chapter as a Tiger!”

Innes earned multiple accolades in her junior season with the Huskies this year. She was named to the 2025 Big 10 All-Conference team on floor and to the 2025 Big 10 All-Championship Team.

She was pivotal on three events for the Huskies during her career at Washington. As a junior, she became a NCAA Regional Floor Champion after notching a career-high 9.950 score on the event at the 2024 Berkeley Regional.

Innes has seen success in the classroom as well, being a member of the 2025 All-Academic Team and Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. On the competition floor, she owns career highs of 9.875 on vault, 9.900 on beam and 9.950 on floor.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.