LSU Track & Field Signs Six-Time NAIA Champion Salieci Myles From Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing transfer Salieci Myles, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Myles is the second signing the Tigers have made in the past year from William Carey University. The previous signing was junior Machaeda Linton who helped the Tigers to silver this past weekend in the 4×100-meter relay at the SEC Championships.

Like Linton, Myles reigns from Jamaica, calling Westmoreland her hometown. Prior to college she attended Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, Jamaica.

Last outdoor season she claimed the NAIA 100-meter hurdle title with a time of 13.16 seconds (+2.4 m/s) to go along with a title in the 4×100. She also holds one more title in the 100h, two in the 60-meter hurdles and one more in the 4×100. She began her collegiate journey with the Lady Crusaders during the 2022 indoor season.

Myles holds personal-best times of 8.20 in the 60h, 13.22 in the 100h, 7.47 in the 60m and 11.65 in the 100m.

