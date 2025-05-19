Six Beach Volleyball Players Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Six LSU Beach Volleyball players earned their LSU degree during Friday and Saturday’s graduations.

Gabi Bailey, Parker Bracken, Emily Meyer, Aubrey O’Gorman, Cassidy Fritz and Madison Meyers all helped LSU reach their eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance with being the No. 11 seed at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama and have now graduated from LSU.

Bailey graduated with a master’s degree in business administration. She has been a mainstay in the LSU lineup since her transfer in 2023. In two seasons with the Sandy Tigs, Bailey went 46-24 and played a crucial role in the Tigers 2024 Final Four run and 2025 NCAA Tournament appearance. In 2024, Bailey and partner Ellie Shank won 20 matches together and earned AVCA Second Team All American honors. In her final season with the Sandy Tigs, Bailey and Bracken had an overall record of 26-6 on Court 1 for the 2025 season. The pair earned AVCA First Team All American, AVCA Top Flight (Court 1) CCSA Pair of the Year, and CCSA All-Conference honors.

Bracken has been a four-year starter for the Sandy Tigs where she went 105-45 overall on Courts 1-4. She is just one of three players in LSU Beach Volleyball to earn 100 wins as a Tiger. Bracken received her bachelor’s degree in construction management . During her time at LSU, Bracken has made her mark in the LSU Beach Volleyball record books including 2025 AVCA First-Team All American, back-to-back CCSA Pair of the Year honors with partners Reilly Allred (2024) and Bailey (2025), AVCA Top Flight in 2022 (Court 2) and 2025 (Court 1), 2023 CCSA All-Tournament team and a spot on the 2022 CCSA All-Freshman Team. Bracken also earned SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2023 and 2024.

Meyer returned to Louisiana to play at LSU after two years at her previous school. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and will be attending PT school at LSU- New Orleans. Throughout her career at LSU, Meyer was 45-19, seeing action on Courts 4 and 5. Meyer earned AVCA Top Flight in 2024 (Court 5) and was named to the 2025 CCSA All-Tournament team.

O’Gorman is a 2-year starter for the Sandy Tigs. She has gone 32-23 overall on Courts 2 and 3 during her LSU career. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing. O’Gorman achieved the 2024 AVCA Top Flight (Court 3) and SEC Spring Academic Honor roll in 2024.

Fritz has earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management. Throughout her LSU career, she has won 10 matches, coming from Court 4 and 5. Fritz has also been named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2023 and 2024.

Meyers received her bachelor’s degree in nutritional food sciences and plans on attending dental school at the University of Kentucky. She was on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2023 and 2024. Meyers is also one of the LSU nominees for the SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Award. The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes. The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $26,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $30,000 postgraduate scholarship.