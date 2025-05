BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer alumna Laura (Klatter) Hill earned her masters of education degree from LSU this weekend.

Hill graduated with her bachelor’s in education in 2004. She competed on the soccer team from 2000-04, playing in a total of 41 matches for the Tigers and scoring four goals.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.