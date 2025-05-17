Berzon Delivers Shutout, LSU Blanks UConn, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon tossed her sixth shutout of the season to lead LSU past UConn, 3-0, in the Baton Rouge Regional’s first elimination game on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU (42-15) records its 28th shutout in the NCAA Tournament, and Berzon logged her second shutout in the NCAAs. UConn (35-19) bows out of the NCAA Regional.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (18-7) earned the win after dealing five strikeouts and allowed four hits and two free passes.

UConn pitcher Payton Kinney (15-7) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits with four walks while throwing one strikeout.

The Tigers tallied nine hits, led by infielder Danieca Coffey, who recorded her 75th career multi-hit game after finishing 3-for-4 with two runs. Designated player Maddox McKee went 2-for-3 at the dish.

LSU established its 3-0 lead through the opening two frames, highlighted by Edwards’ two RBI after walking in the game’s first run in the opening inning and recording a sacrifice fly in the second.

Despite the Tiger bats remaining scoreless for the rest of the contest, Berzon and the LSU defense held firm, retiring the final 12 of 15 batters faced.

Up Next

LSU will play in its second elimination of the day with a rematch against Southeastern Louisiana at 6:03 p.m. CT.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.