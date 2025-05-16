Three Women’s Basketball Players Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Women’s basketball players Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow and Last-Tear Poa are set to earn degrees from LSU this weekend.

In their time at LSU, the Tigers have been one of the top teams in America. LSU has won 30+ games over the past three seasons and have reached at least the elite eight the past three years – Bartlett and Poa were pieces on LSU’s 2023 national championship team.

Bartlett was one of Coach Kim Mulkey’s first signees when she became LSU’s head coach as the Cleveland, Texas native became the first player to play four seasons under Coach Mulkey at LSU. She majored in mass communications with a concentration in journalism, earning minors in psychology and sociology.

Morrow starred at LSU the past two seasons and became LSU’s first Katrina McClain Award winner as the nation’s top power forward this season. She put together one of the best statistical careers in NCAA DI history. Morrow secured 104 career double-doubles, the second most in NCAA DI history and one of just two players with more than 100. Her 52 double-doubles in two seasons at LSU are the third most in program history. Morrow’s 2,852 career points are the 25th most in NCAA DI history and her 1,714 career rebounds are the third most in NCAA DI history – she led the nation in rebounding twice throughout her college career. She is one of just eight players in NCAA DI history with at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds. Morrow was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun. The Chicago native majored in communication studies with a minor in sociology.

Poa was a key piece in the 2023 national championship where she both of her three-point attempts and drew multiple offensive fouls against Iowa. Playing at LSU for three seasons, Poa became a fan favorite for her spirited play on the court and willingness to put her body on the line taking charges. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Poa joined the historical list of Australian players to have success at LSU. She majored in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in individualized studies, obtaining minors in psychology, sociology and sports studies.