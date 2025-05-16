Six Softball Tigers Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU softball student-athletes, including Emilee Casanova, Tatum Clopton, Madilyn Giglio, Sydney Peterson, McKenzie Redoutey and Ashley Vallejo, will receive their diplomas this weekend.

Casanova, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences last spring, will receive a graduate certificate in analytics this spring. Casanova is a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, who is 6-0 in the circle, has a career 1.62 ERA with 35 strikeouts, and has thrown three shutouts in 43.1 innings.

Clopton has been with LSU for two seasons after transferring her freshman from Oklahoma State. Clopton, the 2025 SEC Community Service Team selection, will receive her bachelor’s degree in philosophy. On the field, Clopton persevered from injuries that kept her from competition for 1,057 days but returned this season, posting a 7-2 record in the circle and having 45 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. Clopton has held opposing batters to a .188 average this season, the fifth lowest in the SEC. Clopton still has two years of eligibility on the diamond.

Giglio will earn her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection and four-year letterwinner with 27 career runs.

Peterson has completed her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. Peterson has 17 career hits, including one home run, has 17 runs, five RBI, and has drawn 22 walks. Peterson, a middle infielder, has 91 assists, 92 putouts and eight errors at LSU.

Redoutey will receive her bachelor’s degree in sports administration. Redoutey is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection named to the 2023 All-SEC Second and SEC All-Defensive Team. This season, Redoutey has a career-best .316 batting average behind 49 hits with 45 RBI. The four-year letterwinner is working on her third consecutive season with a .300 batting average and has 172 career hits, 18 home runs, 123 runs, 117 RBI and 93 career walks. Redoutey has a .979 fielding percentage in the outfield, with 175 putouts and 13 assists. She has only one error in the last three seasons.

After one year at LSU, Vallejo will receive a graduate certificate in analytics. Vallejo spent four seasons at McNeese before concluding her playing career at LSU this season. Vallejo is 2-1 in the circle and has 12 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.

