Morrow and Reese Set For WNBA Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU will have two players in the WNBA this season with Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese with the season set to begin this weekend.

Morrow is set to start her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun while Reese is entering her second season in the league with the Chicago Sky. The duo played the 2023-24 season together at LSU and were both walking double-doubles for the Tigers.

Reese and the Sky will begin on Saturday will begin the season in a nationally televised game on ABC at 2 p.m. CT Saturday against the Indiana Fever. Connecticut begins the season on Sunday against Washington, but Morrow did not participate during the preseason with a right knee injury. The full WNBA schedule can be found here.

Morrow was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun. She starred at LSU the past two seasons and became LSU’s first Katrina McClain Award winner as the nation’s top power forward this season. She put together one of the best statistical careers in NCAA DI history. Morrow secured 104 career double-doubles, the second most in NCAA DI history and one of just two players with more than 100. Her 52 double-doubles in two seasons at LSU are the third most in program history. Morrow’s 2,852 career points are the 25th most in NCAA DI history and her 1,714 career rebounds are the third most in NCAA DI history – she led the nation in rebounding twice throughout her college career. She is one of just eight players in NCAA DI history with at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Reese, who led LSU to the 2023 NCAA Championship, is coming off a historic rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky. She set the WNBA single-season record with 448 rebounds. With 26 double-doubles, Reese set a WNBA rookie record. Her stretch of 16 consecutive double-doubles set a WNBA record. She became the first WNBA player to record 20+ rebounds in three straight games. Reese also averaged the most rebounds (13.1) and offensive rebounds (5.1) in a WNBA season.