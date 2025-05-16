Volleyball's Martin Earns Two LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball’s Madison Martin will graduate Summa Cum Laude as a double major at LSU.

Martin will receive bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences and Spanish. She will attend medical school in the fall of 2025.

Martin is the 2024-25 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leader of the Year, making her the first LSU women’s student-athlete to receive this honor. She is also a two-time SEC Volleyball Community Service Team selection and a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Martin, a four-year letterwinner, appeared in 50 sets over 20 matches and has four aces and 13 digs. She was a team captain for the program and part of the 2022 team that reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and won an NCAA Tournament match for the first time since 2014.

