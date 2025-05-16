LSU Women's Golf Honors Graduates, Including Two Members At NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, California – Two present members of the LSU women’s golf team would be in Baton Rouge this weekend for school commencement exercises, but they are a little busy this weekend.

Aine Donegan and Elsa Svensson will receive their diplomas from LSU this weekend while they are competing here at the OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s National Championship.

The women’s golf team and friends of the program gathered in the team room of the LSU Golf House on Monday before the team departed for Carlsbad to honor the pair as they completed their degree course work at LSU.

For Donegan, this championship marks her final appearance as a collegiate golfer, while Svensson will return to the team in 2025-26 and will work on her graduate degree.

Donegan received her degree in Business Analytics and Svensson received her degree in General Business.

Also receiving her degree this week was former LSU golfer Rivani Sihotang of Depok, Indonesia who played for LSU during the 2018-19 season. She received her Master of social work degree from LSU at the ceremonies in Baton Rouge.