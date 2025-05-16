BATON ROUGE, La. – Pitcher Kade Woods and outfielder Dalton Beck earned LSU degrees Friday as graduation ceremonies are held this weekend.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 127 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 18 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 183 occasions since 2007.

Woods, a native of Monroe, La., earned an LSU degree in sport administration. He transferred to LSU prior to the 2024 season from Alabama, and he was a member of the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Woods has a career college won-loss record of 4-1 in 22 appearances on the mound, recording 42 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.

Beck, a product of Frisco, Texas earned his LSU degree in interdisciplinary studies. He transferred to LSU prior to this season from Incarnate Word, where he was the 2024 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year.

Beck provided a crucial two-run pinch-hit single in LSU’s dramatic ninth-inning comeback win over Tennessee on April 25. He has a career .377 batting average as an NCAA Division I player with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 homers and 70 RBI.