Five Gymnasts Earn LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program has five of their gymnasts set to earn their degrees across various spring commencement ceremonies on campus this weekend.

Chase Brock, Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum all wrapped up their final spring semester this May, completing their bachelor’s degree. Brock was a fifth-year senior this past season while Finnegan, Jeffrey, Johnson and Tatum made up the class of true seniors.

Brock, Jeffrey, Johnson and Tatum all completed their degrees in interdisciplinary studies while Finnegan earned her marketing degree. These five Tigers now wrap up their careers as LSU graduates after making history in 2024, as each one was a part of the program’s first-ever national championship title.

LSU Gymnastics continues to prioritize success both on the competition floor and in the classroom. The program owns a 1000% Academic Progress Rate (APR), which provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

Finnegan wraps up her career at LSU as a 2025 AAI Award Finalist, 2025 SEC Beam Champion, 2024 NCAA Floor Champion, 13-time All-American and four-time All-SEC member.

Jeffrey and Tatum have been vital to the LSU bars lineup over their careers at LSU, both owning career highs of 9.950. Jeffrey appeared on the event seven times in the 2025 season.

Brock suffered a season-ending injury after competing in six meets in 2025, but has been a vital piece to the program over the last five years. She primarily competed on vault and floor throughout her career with the Tigers, owning career highs of 9.975 and 9.925 on each event, respectively.

Johnson is a All-SEC (2024) and All-SEC Freshman Team (2022) member, 2024 SEC Floor Champion and two-time All-American.

All five Tigers are SEC Academic Honor Roll members outside of the gym.

