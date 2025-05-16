LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

Eleven S&D Athletes Earn LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven athletes from the LSU swimming and diving program walked across the graduation stage Friday during commencement ceremonies held on the university’s campus.

The eleven LSU graduates include Megan Braman – Kinesiology; Maggie Buckley – Biology; Jade Hannah – Sports Administration; Abby Maoz – Mass Communication; Reagan Osborne – Master of Accountancy; Emily Pawlaski – Bio-Chemistry; Reagan Sweeney – Mass Communication; Zayne Danielewicz – Finance; Michal Daszkiewicz – Economics; Ezra Dickerson – Marketing; and Gavin Rogers – Interdisciplinary Studies.

The Tigers are coming off a season that featured two top-25 finishes at the NCAA Championships.

