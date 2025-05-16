Chen Dong Earns LSU Degree; Ben Koch Earns Master's Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team was represented in the 2025 Spring commencement on Friday, May 16th by two former members of the team: Chen Dong and Ben Koch.

Chen Dong earned his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. Dong spent two impressive seasons with the Tigers, proving success on the court and in the classroom. He has been awarded several academic honors including SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, 2023 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, ITA Scholar Athlete. Over his collegiate tennis career, he has accumulated 51 singles wins and 51 doubles wins. He has been named 2024 SEC All-Tournament, 2024 All-Louisiana second team, and 2024 All-Louisiana Second Team to recognize his hard work as an athlete.

Ben Koch will once again walk across the LSU stage after earning his master’s in accounting. Koch spent four years with the men’s tennis team and proved to be a vital part of the team. During his time as a Tiger, he earned 37 singles wins and 33 doubles wins. His hard work continued into his studies as he has received several academic accolades. In 2024 he was named the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar Athlete of the Year He is also a three-time ITA Scholar Athlete, has been named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll three times, and was named to the SEC First Year Honor Roll.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis, on Instagram, Facebook, and Instagram.