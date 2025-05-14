Former Tiger Star Sam Burns Tees Off in PGA Championship in Charlotte Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU star Sam Burns makes a start in his second major of the year on Thursday, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Burns will tee off of No. 10 on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. CT.

Burns, starting with the first major of the season the Masters, has made four straight cuts after a string of three consecutive MCs. In two of those events, the signature RBC Heritage (T13) and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (T5) he posted top 15 finishes and was T30 in the Truist Championship this past week.

The Shreveport native, who starred for the Tigers for two seasons before turning pro, will be making his sixth PGA Championship start and his 20th major appearance. He did not make the cut in the 2023 and 2024 PGA Championships and his best PGA Championship finish was in 2022 when he was T20.

Thursday and Friday the streaming and television coverage will be exclusively on ESPN with the main broadcast on ESPN+ from 6- 11 a.m. ESPN will then have the coverage on ESPN.

Saturday and Sunday the streaming broadcast will begin on ESPN+ from 7-9 a.m. with ESPN on air from 9-Noon. CBS Sports will have the complete coverage of the leaders from Noon to 6 p.m. both days.

ESPN+ will also have four feature group pairings each day as well as feature hole coverage all four days.