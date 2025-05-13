Week 14 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves up to No. 8 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll but dips to No. 11 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll heading into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

After a 1-1 outing in the SEC Tournament, LSU will enter the Big Dance as the No. 10 national seed despite a top-five RPI ranking. LSU will host the 2025 Baton Rouge Regional, marking the program’s 26th NCAA Tournament appearance, 19th consecutive appearance, and the 16th time to host a regional, including nine in the last 10 seasons.

The Tigers will welcome Nebraska as the No. 2 seed, UConn as the No. 3 seed, and Southeastern Louisiana as the fourth seed to Tiger Park May 16-18. LSU will begin tournament play with a 4:30 p.m. CT game against the Southland Conference Tournament Champions, Southeastern Louisiana.

