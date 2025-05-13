NCAA Golf Regional Unable To Finish On Tuesday Because Of Weather

BATON ROUGE – The final round of the NCAA Amherst Golf Regional, which included the LSU men’s golf team, was halted Tuesday afternoon after a second interruption because of lightning.

LSU, which was in the second wave off the 10th hole, was only able to get its round briefly started before lightning took the teams off the Poplar Grove Golf Club at 3:50 p.m. ET (2:50 p.m. CT). Played started with tee times at 11 a.m. CT but was stopped because of heavy rains and lightning before resuming at 2:32 p.m. CT. Play was called again 18 minutes later and ended for the day.

Play will resume at 6:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday in the final round with officials estimating that they will need about five hours to get the round completed.

It should be noted that in the early waves that played a few holes, Arizona has now moved past into a tie with Florida Gulf Coast for the fifth and final qualifying spot for the NCAA Nationals at 8-over par with LSU now seven shots behind the number at +15.

When play resumes live updates available on “X” @LSUmensgolf.