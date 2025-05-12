LSU Freshman Golfer Arni Sveinsson Posts 2-Under In Rainy Conditions At NCAA Amherst Regional

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Arni Sveinsson had a strong round of 2-under 68 in the rain in Amherst, Virginia Monday in the second round of the NCAA Amherst Regional men’s golf competition.

Sveinsson had four birdies in his round and moved up 23 spots in the standings heading to the third round of the tournament. He presently stands in a tie for 12th in the individual competition at even par 140, six shots off the lead.

As a team, LSU has work to do in the final round after shooting a 9-over 289 on Tuesday to stand at 15-over par 575 (286-289). The Tigers are 10 shots off the qualifying number of Florida Gulf Coast at 5-over 565 (282-283).

With the tournament starting on Sunday afternoon, the event is now one day ahead of schedule and officials are looking to at least start the final round on Tuesday. Tentative start times have been set for 8 a.m. CT off hole No. 1 and 8:30 a.m. CT off hole No. 10. There is more rain set for Monday night and officials will make a final determination on starting the final round on Tuesday at approximately 6 a.m. CT.

Tennessee leads the competition at 4-under par 556, one shot ahead of Vanderbilt at 557. Oklahoma is four more shots back in third at 1-over 561 with Arizona fourth at 564 and then Florida Gulf Coast in the fifth and final qualifying spot for the national championship at 565.

Arkansas is next on the board at 6-over par 566 with a six-shot gap back to Pepperdine (567) and Stanford, Kent State and Wake Forest tied for eighth at 14-over 574 one shot ahead of LSU in 11th place.

The Tigers counted a 1-over 71 by Alfons Bondesson, 4-over 74 by Algot Kleen and 6-over 76 from Jay Mendell.

Bondesson and Kleen are at T33 in the standings at 4-over 144.

LSU is second in the field in par three scoring at 3.10, behind only Oklahoma. LSU has 32 birdies through two rounds which is fourth in the competition. Sveinsson is T2 in the competition with 25 total pars.

Live scoring for the event on Tuesday is set for Scoreboard.Clippd.com at the NCAA Amherst Regional tab. Updates during the round @LSUmensgolf and @LSUKent.

NCAA AMHERST REGIONAL

Amherst, Virginia – Poplar Grove Golf Club

Second Round Team Results – Par 280-560

1 #30 Tennessee – 271-285 – 556 -4

2 #18 Vanderbilt – 278-279 – 557 -3

3 #7 Oklahoma – 276-285 – 561 +1

4 #31 Arizona – 286-278 – 564 +4

5 Florida Gulf Coast – 282-283 – 565 +5

6 Arkansas – 280-286 – 566 +6

7 #19 Pepperdine – 280-292 – 572 +12

T8 #42 Stanford – 290-284 – 574 +14

T8 Kent State – 282-292 – 574 +14

T8 #43 Wake Forest – 284-290 – 574 +14

11 #6 LSU – 286-289 – 575 +15

12 Princeton – 284-301 – 585 +25

13 Howard – 304-306 – 610 +50

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-140)

1 #23 Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt – 67-67 – 134 -6

2 #35 Filip Jakubcik, Arizona – 71-65 – 136 -4

T3 Nolan Harper, Florida Gulf Coast – 67-70 – 137 -3

T3 Mark Stockdale, Arkansas – 69-68 – 137 -3

T5 Jackson Herrington, Tennessee – 69-69 – 138 -2

T5 Sakke Siltala, Texas State – 71-67 – 138 -2

T5 #78 Jordan Gilkison, Kent State – 72-66 – 138 -2

LSU Scores

T12 Arni Sveinsson – 72-68 – 140 E

T33 Algot Kleen – 70-74 – 144 +4

T33 Alfons Bondesson – 73-71 – 144 +4

T53 Jay Mendell – 72-76 – 148 +8

T59 Matty Dodd-Berry – 72-78 – 150 +10