LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Arkansas

+0
Gallery: Baseball vs Arkansas

Game 1

Kade Anderson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 2

Jake Brown | Photo by: Kristen Young
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 3

| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ben Nippolt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Woods | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Casan Evans | Photo by: Alex Diaz
John Schiebe | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ryan Costellow, Landis Manchester | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Josh Pearson, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Kade Woods | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Related Stories

May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report

May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tigers Fall to Arkansas, 7-4, in Series Finale

Tigers Fall to Arkansas, 7-4, in Series Finale

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series at South Carolina. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.
Tigers Clinch Series Against Arkansas, 13-3, in SEC Showdown

Tigers Clinch Series Against Arkansas, 13-3, in SEC Showdown

Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (8-2) worked 6.0 shutout innings for the Tigers, allowing just five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.