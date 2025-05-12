Mobile Menu Button
Baseball
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Current Stats
2025 Team Stats (.pdf)
Stats Archive
SEC Stats
NCAA Stats
Coaches Committee
More
News
Coaches
Facilities
Fan Services & Policies
Game Program
Inside LSU Sports
Jay Johnson Show
Listen Free
Live Stats
LSU Bat Girls
2023 National Champs
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Photo Store
Postseason History
Promotions & Giveaways
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Standings
Social Media
Tigers in the Majors
Tigers in the Minors
Visiting Team Operations
Walk-Up Songs
Youth Camps
May 12, 2025 - 02:47 PM
Gallery: Baseball vs Arkansas
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Game 1
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Game 2
Jake Brown | Photo by: Kristen Young
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Game 3
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ben Nippolt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Woods | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Casan Evans | Photo by: Alex Diaz
John Schiebe | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ryan Costellow, Landis Manchester | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Josh Pearson, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Kade Woods | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Related Stories
May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report
May 12, 2025
May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report
Tigers Fall to Arkansas, 7-4, in Series Finale
May 11, 2025
Tigers Fall to Arkansas, 7-4, in Series Finale
LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series at South Carolina. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.
Tigers Clinch Series Against Arkansas, 13-3, in SEC Showdown
May 10, 2025
Tigers Clinch Series Against Arkansas, 13-3, in SEC Showdown
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (8-2) worked 6.0 shutout innings for the Tigers, allowing just five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
