LSU Men's Golf Looks To Move Up Leaderboard At NCAA Amherst Regional

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU men’s golf team will look to move up the leaderboard with the NCAA Amherst Regional in Amherst, Virginia resumes at some point on Monday.

The tournament started immediately after the practice round Sunday because of the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It is expected that Monday’s second round will be played in rain most of the day but no thunderstorms are forecast until Tuesday.

With play halted late in the first round, LSU is finished with its opening day of play and is 10th in the standings at 6-over par 286, six shots out of fifth held at even par by Pepperdine, which is also finished. Seven teams will come back Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET to finish between one and three holes to conclude the round.

Tournament officials are hopeful to begin the second round around 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Baton Rouge time).

LSU after one round is in 10th place, but teams in sixth through ninth still have holes to play on Monday AM.

Tennessee is the tournament leader at 9-under par 271 buoyed by an amazing start on holes 10-14 in which the five players in the play 5, count 4 format had 13 birdies and no bogeys on those five holes.

Oklahoma is finished at 4-under 276 and Vanderbilt is in the clubhouse at 2-under 278. Arkansas ended the night with players on the course at 1-under with Pepperdine done at even 280.

Still with holes to play are Florida Gulf Coast at 2-over, Kent State 3-over and Princeton and Wake Forest all ahead of LSU at 4-over par.

SEC Newcomer of the Year Algot Kleen had the best round for the Tigers at even par 70 on the 7,212-yard Popular Grove Golf Club layout. The Swedish senior had four birdies during the round posting even par 35 on each nine.

LSU’s three other counting scores from Matty Dodd-Berry, Jay Mendell and Arni Sveinsson were all at 2-over 72. Dodd-Berry had what is a tournament co-high for the opening round so far of seven birdies in his 18 holes, posting 1-under 34 on his first nine holes.

Live scoring for the tournament is available at Scoreboard.clippd.com and the NCAA Amherst Regional. Updates on second round status will be available @LSUmensgolf and @LSUKent.

NCAA AMHERST REGIONAL

Amherst, Virginia – Poplar Grove Golf Club

Incomplete First Round Standings (Par 288)

Play Halted Because of Darkness, Will Resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Monday

1 Tennessee – 271 -9 F

2 Oklahoma – 276 -4 F

3 Vanderbilt – 278 -2 F

4 Arkansas — -1 Holes 16-18

5 Pepperdine – 280 E F

6 Florida Gulf Coast — +2 Holes 15-18

7 Kent State — +3 Holes 15-18

T8 Princeton — +4 Holes 15-18

T8 Wake Forest — +4 Holes 16-18

T10 LSU – 286 +6

T10 Arizona — 286 +6

12 Stanford — +9 Holes 16-18

13 Howard — +16 Holes 14-16

Individual Top 5 (Par 70)

1 Christian Pardue, Tennessee – 66 -4

T2 Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma – 67 -3

T2 Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt – 67 -3

T2 Tom Haberer, Wake Forest – 67 -3

T2 Nolan Harper, Florida Gulf Coast — -3 Hole 17

LSU Scores

T20 Algot Kleen – 70 E

T38 Matty Dodd-Berry – 72 +2

T38 Jay Mendell – 72 +2

T38 Arni Sveinsson – 72 +2

T54 Alfons Bondesson – 73 +3