LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball SEC Tournament

+0
Gallery: Softball SEC Tournament

Game 1 vs Mississippi State

| Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, McKenzie Redoutey, Maci Bergeron, Zoe Calvez, Tatum Clopton, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madilyn Giglio, Maci Bergeron, McKenzie Redoutey, Sydney Peterson, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alix Franklin, Jayden Heavener, Tori Edwards, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jadyn Laneaux, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jadyn Laneaux, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge, Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 2 vs Oklahoma

Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Jalia Lassiter, Destiny Harris, Avery Hodge, Jayden Heavener, McKaela Walker, Danieca Coffey, Maia Townsend, Jadyn Laneaux, Zoe Calvez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alix Franklin, Ashley Vallejo, Emilee Casanova, Madilyn Giglio, Sydney Peterson, Madyson Manning, Jadyn Laneaux, Tori Edwards, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Related Stories

Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections

Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections

Tori Edwards becomes program’s third SEC Freshman of the Year and first since 2013.
Fico to Receive Prestigious Connecticut Gold Key Award

Fico to Receive Prestigious Connecticut Gold Key Award

Former LSU pitcher Rachele Fico is the program’s first SEC Freshman of the Year (2010) and a two-time NFCA All-American (2012-2013) who played for the Tigers from 2010-2013.
No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Quarterfinals, 4-1

No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Quarterfinals, 4-1

LSU awaits its seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 2025 NCAA Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 11, on ESPN2.