Fico to Receive Prestigious Connecticut Gold Key Award

ENFIELD, Conn. – Former All-American pitcher Rachele Fico will receive the 2025 Gold Key Award, Connecticut’s most prestigious sports award. The Connecticut Sports Media Alliance will give the award to honorees at its 83rd annual dinner on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Fico, who will be one of five Gold Key recipients, was a phenom on the diamond in high school, compiling a 105-3 record with a 0.07 ERA and 26 perfect games. She led Masuk High School to Class LL Championships in 2007 and 2008 and was a two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year.

After earning first-team All-American status in high school, Fico went on to have a stellar collegiate career with the Tigers, where she became the program’s first SEC Freshman of the Year in 2010 and a two-time NFCA All-American (2012-2013). Fico is the program’s record holder with 22 strikeouts in a game (at Mississippi State, 2013) and ranks No. 3 all-time in the LSU Softball records with 797 career strikeouts, No. 4 with 78 wins, 32 shutouts, and a .195 opposing average, and No. 10 with a 1.75 ERA in 774.0 innings pitch.

Fico is a four-year letter with the Tigers playing from 2010-2013.