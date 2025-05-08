BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his biography on Saturday outside of Alex Box Stadium before the Tigers’ home baseball game versus Arkansas.

Bertman will sign copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness near Championship Plaza. Glenn Guilbeau, the book’s author, will join Bertman at the events and also be available for signing.

The signing period will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday before the 5:30 p.m. LSU-Arkansas game.

Guilbeau chronicles Bertman’s remarkable construction of the LSU baseball program as head coach into a five-time national championship winner, and his seven years as LSU’s athletics director.

Fans may either bring a book to be signed or purchase one at the pregame signing. Books may also be ordered at www.acadianhouse.com.