No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Quarterfinals, 4-1

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 10/9 LSU (41-14) was eliminated from the 2025 SEC Tournament after falling to No. 2 Oklahoma (44-7), 4-1, on Thursday morning at Jack Turner Stadium.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon dropped to 17-7 in the circle, with her line ending with three strikeouts, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks in 6.0 innings.

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry picked up the win to move to 19-4 this season. Landry had seven strikeouts and allowed one hit, one run and four walks in a complete game.

Despite allowing one run behind three walks and a hit-by-pitch in the opening frame, Berzon and company turned in consecutive shutdown innings in the second and third stanzas. In the bottom of the fourth. OU drew a leadoff walk that made its way to third on a wild pitch and a groundout before outfielder Sydney Barker singled up the middle to score the runner, making the score 2-0 through four.

In the fifth, designated player Ella Parker hit a leadoff double, and infielder Cydney Sanders lifted a two-out, two-run dinger to left-center field to give OU a 4-0 advantage.

The Tigers threatened in the top of the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out, before infielder Tori Edwards ended the shutout bid with a sac fly to right field and cut into the deficit, 4-1. OU went on to retire LSU’s final four batters, including a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Up Next

The 2025 NCAA Division I Selection Show will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 11.

