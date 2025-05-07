Molly Brinkman signs with LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics program added a new member to their incoming freshman class as Molly Brinkman officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Brinkman joins the class of 2025 that is already filled with three five-star recruits in Nina Ballou, Haley Mustari and Elyse Wenner.

“I chose LSU because it has been the environment and culture I have always looked for. When I visited Louisiana for a meet as a young girl, I knew there was something special about this place. Talking to the coaches and hearing about the community made me feel like home. I feel like God led me to this incredible program and I am so grateful to be a part of it! Geaux Tigers!”

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Brinkman is a level 10 gymnast out of Gold Medal Gymnastics, where she is one of top 30 gymnasts in the country. She is a five-time state champion and three-time national qualifier who is rated four-stars by College Gym News.

Brinkman won gold on vault, bars and floor in the 2025 Arizona State Champion and most recently was named floor champion at regionals this past April. She owns career highs of 9.925 on floor, 9.95 on vault, 9.75 on bars, 9.65 on beam and 38.925 in the all-around.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.