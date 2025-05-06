Week 13 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU bumps up to No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and remains at No. 10 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week.

The Tigers fall one spot to No. 11 and No. 13 in the D1 Softball Poll and Softball America Poll, respectively.

LSU dropped its three-game series 2-1 at Arkansas to conclude the regular season. The Tigers enter the 2025 SEC Tournament with a record of 40-13, marking the third consecutive season the Tigers have claimed 40 or more wins and the 10th time under head coach Beth Torina.

The Fighting Tigers earn the No. 9 seed of the SEC Tournament and will face the No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga. With a victory, LSU will face No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 8.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.