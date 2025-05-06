LSU Men Ranked No. 15, Women No. 18 in Sixth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the sixth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men stay at No. 15 this week, while the women stay at No. 18 in the nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of six individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.12

No. 6 | Jaiden Reid| 200m | 20.33w

No. 6 | Matthew Sophia | 100h | 13.31w

No. 7 | Tima Godbless| 200m | 22.55

No. 7 | Jahiem Stern | 100h | 13.35

No. 8 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01w

No. 8 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless| Women’s 4×100 | 43.01

No. 9 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid| Men’s 4×100 | 38.77

2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Men | No. 15 | April 1

LSU Women | No. 17 | April 1

LSU Men | No. 10 | April 8

LSU Women | No. 17 | April 8

LSU Men | No. 16 | April 15

LSU Women | No. 20 | April 15

LSU Men | No. 14 | April 22

LSU Women | No. 22 | April 22

LSU Men | No. 15 | April 29

LSU Women | No. 18 | April 29

LSU Men | No. 15 | May 6

LSU Women | No. 18 | May 6

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.