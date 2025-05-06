LSU Men Ranked No. 15, Women No. 18 in Sixth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the sixth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men stay at No. 15 this week, while the women stay at No. 18 in the nation.
LSU has a total of six individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.12
No. 6 | Jaiden Reid| 200m | 20.33w
No. 6 | Matthew Sophia | 100h | 13.31w
No. 7 | Tima Godbless| 200m | 22.55
No. 7 | Jahiem Stern | 100h | 13.35
No. 8 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01w
No. 8 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless| Women’s 4×100 | 43.01
No. 9 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid| Men’s 4×100 | 38.77
2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 1
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 1
LSU Men | No. 10 | April 8
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 8
LSU Men | No. 16 | April 15
LSU Women | No. 20 | April 15
LSU Men | No. 14 | April 22
LSU Women | No. 22 | April 22
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 29
LSU Women | No. 18 | April 29
LSU Men | No. 15 | May 6
LSU Women | No. 18 | May 6
Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.