Grambling State Tigers (21-23) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (38-11)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, May 6 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America

• GSU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. GRAMBLING

• LSU leads the all-time series with Grambling, 13-0, with all 13 games having been played in Baton Rouge, beginning with the first meeting between the schools in 2009 … LSU defeated GSU, 26-2 (seven innings), on April 30, 2024, in the most recent meeting between the teams.

QUOTING JAY JOHNSON

““I’m really proud of the effort put forward by our players in this (Texas A&M) series. Obviously, we want to execute a little better, play a little better and continue with our competitive mindset. This is a team that’s capable of accomplishing a lot this season, and we have a lot ahead of us. We have more challenges coming, so have to use the abilities of our team the best way that we think that we can, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Tigers are 15-9 in the SEC and are tied for third place in the league standings with Georgia … Texas (19-5) leads the league race, and Arkansas (17-7) is in second place with two conference weekends remaining.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M … Eyanson limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts … he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base … Eyanson retired the first nine Texas A&M batters in order, and he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning … he retired seven of the last eight Aggies he faced to complete the outing … Eyanson threw a total of 112 pitches, including 80 pitches for strikes.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ solo homer on Saturday at Texas A&M increased his career total 58 home runs, and he is tied with outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) for fourth place on the LSU all-time homers list … infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in total bases (130), No. 3 in home runs (16), No. 4 in RBI (60), No. 4 in hits (68) and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.667) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 5 in the SEC in doubles (15), No. 5 in walks (39), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.482), No. 6 in hits (66) and No. 7 in the SEC in batting average (.361).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (114) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (70.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts with 105 Ks, and he is No. 4 in innings pitched (68.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.479).

• Freshman right-hander Mavrick Rizy delivered his most impressive SEC relief outing this season on Saturday at Texas A&M, firing 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts, needing only 22 pitches to record five outs.

ABOUT GRAMBLING

• Grambling is 21-23 overall, 16-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference … the Tigers won two of three games in a SWAC series last weekend versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• Grambling is hitting .285 as a team with 81 doubles, 12 triples and 61 home runs … the GSU pitching staff has a 9.09 cumulative ERA with 286 strikeouts in 362.1 innings while allowing a .313 opponent batting average.

• GSU is led at the plate by outfielder Trey Bridges, who is batting .331 with 10 doubles, one triple, 5 five homers, and 56 RBI … outfielder Cameron Hill is batting .301 with eight doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 54 RBI, and outfielder Nyan Hayes has recorded seven doubles, two triples, nine homers and 36 RBI.