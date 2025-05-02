Track & Field Hosting Senior Day, SEC Championship Preview at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is hosting half of the Southeastern Conference, as well as others, on Saturday with the LSU Invitational meet at the Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium.

The Tigers will have 82 entries (34 men, 48 women) this weekend at LSU Invitational. The Tigers will begin their action on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. CT with the women’s 4×100-meter relay. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

This weekend’s meet marks the senior day for the Tigers. A total of 18 student athletes and three graduate assistants/managers will be honored for their contributions to LSU at 3:20 p.m. The athletes that are set to depart from LSU after this season are: Addy Stevenson, Callie Hardy, Carly Nicholson, Dyllon Nimmers, Garriel White, Gwyneth Hughes, Hailey Day, Jack Wallace, Johanna Duplantis, Jordyn Grady, Kameron Aime, Lorena Rangel-Batres, Michaela Rose, Ronnie Rounds, Shakeem McKay, Sophia Jungling, Sophie Martin and Trey Boucher.

Teams Competing at the LSU Invitational

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Ole Miss

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 100 Meter

Heat one of the women’s 100 meter this Saturday could reset the world lead. Sophomore Tima Godbless will be the Tiger to watch in this event as she lines up in lane seven next to sprint-pros Thelma Davies, Alana Reid, Kortnei Johnson and Rosemary Chukwuma. Godbless sits at No. 14 in the nation with a season-best time of 11.14 seconds. The time of 11.14 is one of three in the top-15 in the nation that is with legal wind, and is the only one going against a headwind. A time to watch is the 11.07-second barrier, which is what is needed to qualify for the World Championships in the 100m.

Men’s 200 Meter

If the women’s 100 meter was not enough, the men’s 200 meter is surely going to bring the heat. Sophomore Jaiden Reid will be lined up in heat one next to Olympian Joseph Fahnbulleh and Auburn’s Makanakaishe Charamba, both capable of propelling the group to sub-20 second times. Reid sits at No. 7 in the country with the time of 20.33 seconds he clocked at the Battle at the Beach in California.

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

The biggest moment from last weekend’s LSU Alumni Gold came from the men’s 110-meter hurdle duo. Matthew Sophia got the better of Jahiem Stern with a SB time of 13.31 seconds, while Stern clocked a SB of 13.39 seconds. Both Tigers improved their top-10 times in the nation with that race. The duo will be joined by Florida’s Demaris Waters, the current No. 2 time in the nation for 2025. The three SEC sprinters will hope clock a nation lead in the event and go sub-13.20 seconds.

Women’s 400 Meter

Many have been waiting for Ella Onojuvwevwo’s return to her primary event since she last competed in it. Onojuvwevwo clocked 51.01 seconds at the start of outdoors in her only 400 meter this season. The time sits at No. 8 in the nation and most likely won’t be enough to keep her in the top 10 with the heat-one lineup that will be raced on Saturday. Onojuvwevwo’s personal-best time of 50.57 seconds from last season most likely won last through the weekend as she could look to dip under 50 seconds for the first time in her young career.

Women’s 800 Meter

Senior Michaela Rose is set to lineup in her primary event for the last time at Bernie Moore wearing the purple and gold. Heat one of the 800 meter includes Rose, LSU alumna Cindy Bourdier and Arkansas’s Sanu Jallow. Rose’s only 800m race of the season saw her win the Bryan Clay Invitational with the time of 2:00.22, which sits at No. 3 in the nation. The Tiger could look to create a special moment and go for the NCAA record if she is pushed enough by the others.

Men’s 1500 Meter

The men’s 1500-meter duo of Rhen Langley and Emedy Kiplimo are looking to improve their personal-best times as they head into the SEC Championships. Langley sits at No. 8 in conference with the time of 3:41.71, while Kiplimo is on the outside of the top 10 with the time of 3:42.87. The current LSU record sits at 3:38.41, set by Passmore Furusa in 1995 on a European tour after the collegiate season. Davis Bove is the only other Tiger to go sub-3:40 in the event when he clocked 3:39.42 at Bryan Clay in 2023.

