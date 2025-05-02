No. 10 LSU Earns 40th Victory This Season, Levels Series with 13-2 Thumping at No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 10 LSU scored five runs on four hits in the fifth inning and added four insurance runs in the seventh to secure a 13-2 victory over No. 8/6 Arkansas to even the series on Friday night at Bogle Park.

LSU’s (40-12, 12-11 SEC) 13 runs against Arkansas (37-11, 13-10 SEC) is the most in the series history. Prior to that, the Tigers scored 10 runs against the Razorbacks three times (2003, 2015, 2018), all at Tiger Park, and all resulting in wins.

With the win, LSU notches its third consecutive season with 40 or more victories and has 40-plus wins in 10 seasons under head coach Beth Torina.

Despite an hour-and-a-half weather delay, LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener (12-4) shoved in the circle with eight strikeouts, gave up two runs on four hits, and walked six batters in the win. It was Heavener’s 10th complete game of the season and third in SEC play.

Arkansas starting pitcher Robyn Herron (15-5) received the loss. Herron had five strikeouts, gave up seven runs on six hits and walked four in 4.1 innings.

For the second time in the series, LSU recorded double-digit hits, finishing with 13 on the night. Five Tigers had multi-hit games on the day. Infielder Danieca Coffey logged her second multi-hit game in the series, finishing 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Coffey has 20 multi-hit games this season and 74 in her career, ranking No. 10 all-time in program history. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey was 2-for-5, scored two runs, and had four RBI behind the club’s seventh grand slam of the season, and the first in Redoutey’s career. Catcher Maci Bergeron (2-3, 2R, RBI, 2 BB) and infielders Sierra Daniel (2-3, 2R) and Avery Hodge (2-4, 2 RBI) rounded out the Tigers top hitters.

LSU struck first in the top half of the opening inning with an RBI double by Bergeron to score Coffey, who drew a leadoff walk, her 46th base on balls this season. However, Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the inning on a passed ball to tie the game 1-1 heading into the second.

In the second stanza, back-to-back doubles by Daniel and Coffey (RBI) and an error by the right fielder gave LSU an unearned run 3-1 lead through two.

After two scoreless innings for both clubs, Coffey opened the fifth with a leadoff single, outfielder Jalia Lassiter reached on a fielder’s choice, and Coffey hustled to third on a throwing error to put runners on the corners with no outs. Bergeron drew a walk to load the bases, and infielder Tori Edwards grounded out to the second baseman, credited with an RBI for a 4-1 lead. Redoutey reloaded the bases with a bunt single, and Arkansas made a pitching change to put Reis Beuerlein in the circle. From there, outfielder Jadyn Laneaux walked in a run, Hodge hit a run-scoring single up the middle, and designated player Maddox McKee walked in another run, making the score 7-1 and forcing another pitching change in the inning. Cam Harrison entered the circle for the Razorbacks, but LSU plated one more run with an RBI single by pinch hitter Savanna Bedell, capping a five-run inning to build an 8-1 advantage.

The Razorbacks threatened in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with two singles and a walk, but only squeezed out one run, an RBI walk for infielder Atalyia Rijo to make the score 8-2 after five.

The Fighting Tigers extended their lead to 9-2 in the top of the sixth with Hodge’s second RBI single up the middle, and Heavener struck out two in the bottom half, including an inning-ending punchout against infielder Bri Ellis for the second time on the day.

In the seventh inning, Redoutey put an exclamation point on the game with a grand slam, her fourth homer of the season, and the Heavener and the defense retired three of five batters, with Heavener ending the game with her eighth strikeout of the night.

