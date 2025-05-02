LSU Falls To No. 6 Cal Poly In Round One Of The NCAA Tournament

Gulf Shores, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball fell to No. 6 Cal Poly in a hard-fought battle to close out the 2025 season.

All courts but Court 1 went into extra points in the first set. Emily Meyer and Skylar Martin lost Court 4; 22-20 and 14-21, while Kate Baker and Tatum Finlason lost Court 5; 24-26 and 10-21, to give Cal Poly a 2-0 lead in the duel. Elle Evers and Julia Sprecher fought but ultimately fell short, losing Court 3; 22-24 and 19-21. Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken on Court 1 and Aubrey O’Gorman and Camryn Chatellier did not complete their matches due to the duel being played to decision.

“It’s not possible to put into words the combination of how proud I am and how tough it is to be done,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We knew this would be a really challenging match, but to lose in such an amazingly close manner makes it sting a little more. We played great and played well enough to win, but it just didn’t go our way. So many of the things that were in our control we executed amazingly. The season as a whole was one of the most gratifying ones I’ve been a part of. From where we started to where we finished, the team is almost unrecognizable. It will be impossible to replace our seniors, Gabi, Parker, Emily, Madison, and Cassidy. I’m so grateful for how they have influenced our program. While we will miss them, their leadership and the remarkable example they set, it’s impossible not to recognize how capable our young returning players on our roster are. I’m so proud of our whole team and staff for the season we had. I’m also excited about the future of our program.”