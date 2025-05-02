LSU Basketball Adds Memphis Guard PJ Carter To Roster For 2025-26 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team and Coach Matt McMahon continue to add depth to the 2025-26 roster with the addition of guard PJ Carter, who played this past season for the Memphis Tigers.

Carter, from Atlanta, Georgia, stands 6-4 and last season averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds, while shooting 39.3 percent from distance (46-of-117) and making 28-of-30 at the free throw line.

“We are happy to welcome PJ Carter to the LSU program,” said Coach McMahon. “He is a perfect fit with our point guards and forwards because of his ability to shoot the ball at a high level. PJ made 98 triples over the last two seasons at 40% so we love his ability to space the floor. With his 6-4 frame, PJ was also a strong perimeter defender on Memphis’ NCAA Tournament team last season. We are excited to add his experience and shot-making to our 2025-26 team.”

This past season, Carter scored 19 points against Rice in which he was 6-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from outside the three-point line. It was the third of three consecutive double figure games in which he scored 14 against UAB and 14 at Tulane while making a combined 11-of-20 from the arc during those three games.

Carter played the 2023-24 season at UTSA, appearing in 31 games, averaging 9.5 points and 19.8 minutes per game. He shot 40.3 percent beyond the arc for UTSA (52-of-129), sixth best in the American Athletic Conference that season. He connected on six triples in a win over Temple en route to a career high 27 points. He averaged 14.7 points a game over the final nine games of the season.

Prior to that, Carter was an all-conference performer at Georgia Highlands College in 2022-23, after playing two collegiate seasons at Campbell.

At Georgia Highlands, Carter hit 43 percent of his three-pointers (86-of-200) as his team won 23 games and advanced to the finals of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.

Carter was a first-team 6A all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a senior, while also earning all-state recognition from HoopSeen and the Georgia Coaches Association. He was chosen All-Metro by the Atlanta Tip-off Club after averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Langston Hughes High School. As a junior he was honorable mention all-state and 6A Most Improved Player by Sandy’s Spiel, averaging 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He is added to a transfer class that presently includes the following players: Rashad King (Northeastern), Max Mackinnon (Portland), Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State), Marquel Sutton (Omaha), Pablo Tamba (UC Davis) and, Dedan Thomas Jr. (UNLV).

LSU signed three high school players in the November early signing period — Matt Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania), Mazi Mosley (Los Angeles, California) and, Jalen Reece (Orlando, Florida).