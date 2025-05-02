Bailey and Bracken Earn AVCA Top Flight Honors

Gulf Shores, Ala. – Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken from LSU Beach Volleyball have earned Top Flight honors for their ongoing performance in the 2025 season on Court 1.

This is the first Top Flight honor for Bailey and the second honor for Bracken. The last time Bracken won Top Flight was back in 2022 with partner Kylie DeBerg on Court 2, where the duo went 14-4. In order to earn Top Flight recognition, a pair must play together in 15 matches or more on the same court and also win at least 75 percent of those matches.

The pair has played every match of the 2025 season together and has an overall record of 26-6. Bailey and Bracken have showcased that they are one of the best pairs in the country with AVCA Top 20 wins against UCLA, LMU, USC, Texas, California, Arizona State, Hawaii, and Grand Canyon while also earning CCSA Co-Pair of the Year as well as a spot on the CCSA All-Conference Team. The pairs have also earned CCSA Pair of the Week three separate times in the 2025 season.

“This season we have relied on Gabi and Parker to get big wins on their court and give us the chance to win as a group,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This award represents that reality. In the toughest flight, they’ve been our best and most consistent pair. It’s impressive and it’s a big reason that we have had the season we have had.”

The Sandy Tigs are currently at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships, where No. 11 seed LSU will face No. 6 Cal Poly Friday, May 2, at 3 PM CT on ESPN2.