LSU Set to Face No. 6 Cal Poly In the First Round of The NCAA Tournament

Gulf Shores, Ala. – Coming into the NCAA Championship Tournament, LSU has an overall record of 24-12. The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 6 Cal Poly in the first round on Friday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

“This time of year is always fun,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This is what we train for, we prepare for, we look forward to, and that’s the opportunity to play great teams in Gulf Shores. It’s going to be really good to get in the sand this afternoon and get a practice in on the championship courts. Honestly, there’s not a whole lot left to do to get ready. We’ve been watching a lot of film talking with the pairs getting a game plan ready for each one of them. The team has been working on recovery and preparing their bodies to play the best they can possibly play tomorrow. We know the match will be really challenging and that’s what’s the most fun about playing at the NCAA championships. Looking forward to the test tomorrow.”

The No. 11 seeded Tigers had their last practice of the season Thursday at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The NCAA Tournament is a 16-team field, single elimination tournament, and with a win on Friday, LSU would face the winner of No. 3 Stanford and No. 14 Boise State at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 3, on ESPN2.

All matches on Friday will be streamed on ESPN2, while each individual court will be streamed on ESPN+. The ESPN family of networks is set to televise every match of the championship and live coverage of each individual court will be available on the ESPN App.