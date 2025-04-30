Gallery: Baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana

The Tigers opened the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back home runs by leftfielder Derek Curiel and first baseman Jared Jones, and they ended the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when designated hitter Ethan Frey blasted a grand slam to activate the 10-run rule.
LSU, which is ranked No. 2 this week in college baseball polls, posted a 2-1 series victory over Tennessee last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are 14-7 in the SEC and are tied with Arkansas for second place in the league standings.
Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI. He enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.