Week 12 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU stays idle at No. 10 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers move up two spots to No. 10 in the D1 Softball Poll and remain at No. 12 in the Softball America Poll.

LSU went 3-1 last week, including a big 2-1 series win against Florida in Baton Rouge. In the series, Sierra Daniel, Tori Edwards, and Jadyn Laneaux batted .571 on four hits and had over a .620 on-base percentage. Daniel drove in the game-winning walk-off win in game two to even the series, Edwards had two home runs in the series, bringing her season total to 18, matching a program single-season record, and Laneaux had a career day, batting 3-for-3 and had a team-high two RBI in the series finale to help the Tigers clinch the series.

In the circle, Sydney Berzon earned both wins against Florida and had a 1.27 ERA with six strikeouts in 11.0 innings. Berzon held the opposing batters to a .108 average, surrendered two runs on four hits, and walked four batters. The two-time All-American recorded her 50th career win in game two of the series before shutting down the Gators in the finale.

LSU concludes the regular season with a three-game series at No. 8/6 Arkansas on May 1-3 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.

