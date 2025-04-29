Men Ranked No. 15, Women No. 18 in Fifth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fifth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men come in at No. 15 this week, while the women sit at No. 18 in the nation.
LSU has a total of seven individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 3 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:00.22
No. 5 | Tima Godbless| 200m | 22.55
No. 5 | Matthew Sophia | 100h | 13.31w
No. 7 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01w
No. 7 | Jaiden Reid | 200m | 20.33w
No. 7 | Jahiem Stern | 100h | 13.39w
No. 8 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 51.01
No. 8 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid | Men’s 4×100 | 38.77
No. 8 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless | Women’s 4×100 | 43.09
2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 1
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 1
LSU Men | No. 10 | April 8
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 8
LSU Men | No. 16 | April 15
LSU Women | No. 20 | April 15
LSU Men | No. 14 | April 22
LSU Women | No. 22 | April 22
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 29
LSU Women | No. 18 | April 29
